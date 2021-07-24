Single-day BRAN event planned for Aug. 7

While the 40th edition of the weeklong Bike Ride Across Nebraska was postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-day BRAN reunion ride has been scheduled in eastern Nebraska on Aug. 7.

The ride will begin in Ashland and diverge into two loops -- one which stops in Waverly and another which stops in Louisville. Riders will have the option to cross the newly refurbished MoPac Trail Bridge.

Other possible stops include the Strategic Air Command Museum, Baker’s Chocolate Factory, Parker’s Smoke House Restaurant, the Schram State Park Fish Hatchery and the Holy Family Shrine.

The ride is open to all levels of riders but participants do need to be past riders of BRAN. All types of bicycles are welcome along with e-bikes.

More information along with registration materials are on the Omaha Pedalers Club website: opbc.clubexpress.com.

