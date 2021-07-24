 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single-day BRAN event planned for Aug. 7
0 Comments
editor's pick

Single-day BRAN event planned for Aug. 7

  • 0
BRAN, 06/12/2015

In 2015, the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska's route carried cyclists along Nebraska 43 south of Bennet.

 Journal Star file photo

While the 40th edition of the weeklong Bike Ride Across Nebraska was postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-day BRAN reunion ride has been scheduled in eastern Nebraska on Aug. 7. 

The ride will begin in Ashland and diverge into two loops -- one which stops in Waverly and another which stops in Louisville. Riders will have the option to cross the newly refurbished MoPac Trail Bridge.

Other possible stops include the Strategic Air Command Museum, Baker’s Chocolate Factory, Parker’s Smoke House Restaurant, the Schram State Park Fish Hatchery and the Holy Family Shrine. 

The ride is open to all levels of riders but participants do need to be past riders of BRAN. All types of bicycles are welcome along with e-bikes.

More information along with registration materials are on the Omaha Pedalers Club website: opbc.clubexpress.com.

Lincoln police urge safety after pedestrian, two bicyclists struck by vehicles
Competitor from Mexico rides on Lincoln horse in National High School Finals Rodeo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News