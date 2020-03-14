You are the owner of this article.
Shrine Circus performances, other large Event Center shows interrupted
Shrine Circus performances, other large Event Center shows interrupted

Sesostris Shrine Circus

Ringmaster Cristine Herriott-Plunkett takes a bow with her horse at the 74th annual Sesostris Shrine Circus at Lancaster Event Center in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Lancaster Event Center said Sunday performances of the Shrine Circus and several upcoming events, including the Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, were canceled.

In a news release on Saturday evening, the event center said it worked with event promoters to cancel or postpone all events expected to draw 250 or more people through April 10.

The move comes as state and local health officials have heightened recommendations to limit the size of large gatherings in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Other events canceled or postponed include the WS City Pool and Nebraska State Archery tournaments, the Cornhusker Classic Tractor Pull, 4-H Spring Rabbit and Horse Dressage shows, Mother of All Garage Sales and Lincoln Gem & Mineral Show.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

11th coronavirus case reported in state
News
AP editor's pick topical alert

11th coronavirus case reported in state

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…

