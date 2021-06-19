 Skip to main content
Shots fired from vehicle near Tanker Hill Park, police say
Shortly before midnight Friday, shots were fired at two 17-year-old boys near Tanker Hill Park, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after the incident and found several shell casings. No one was injured, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.

