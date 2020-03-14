Shop, learn and win during Lincoln’s first thrift store crawl

The secondhand store near 23rd and O streets does more than sell used clothes and housewares.
It supports second chances.
The money Bud’s Thrift Shoppe makes helps fund Bridges to Hope, a nonprofit that provides clothes, furniture and household goods to people just out of prison.
“Usually, when prisoners are released, they have very little money, if anything. Some have no financial support from their families,” said manager Kathy Herr. “If we can provide a bed, a chair, a lamp for them, that will give them some measure of comfort.”
But not all of her customers know where their money goes.
Or that the Cause for Paws thrift store helps animal charities and rescue organizations, Macie’s Place helps people in need, The Daisy helps Fresh Start Home, Transformations funds the Atlas mentoring ministry and BetterWays helps other nonprofits.
Which is why CeCe Robinson, store director of Transformations, helped organize the upcoming Lincoln Thrift Store Crawl — a weeklong event hosted by eight nonprofit thrift shops.
“There’s a lot of support that goes into the community from the various not-for-profits,” she said. “This helps people know what we’re doing to give back to the communities we’re in.”
Between March 15 and March 21, customers can pick up a passport at any of the stores. If they visit all eight, they’re eligible for a prize drawing: a bed and breakfast package for two at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City, a basket of Husker items and memorabilia, or $10 gift certificates from each store.
Robinson hopes this becomes an annual event. And she hopes it gives her a chance to share her store’s mission.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we had one person each day that was new and we got to explain who we are and what we do, I think that would be a great success.”
Lincoln Thrift Store Crawl
March 15-21
Participating stores:
BetterWays, 5700 Old Cheney Road, Suite 4
Bud’s Thrift Shoppe, 2226 O St.
Cause for Paws, 2445 S. 48th St.
The Daisy, 6433 Havelock Ave.
Macie’s Place, 2601 N. 47th St.
St. Louise Gift and Thrift, 2201 O St.
St. Teresa Thrift Shop, 643 S. 25th St.
Transformations Thrift Store, 1241 S. 14th St.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter