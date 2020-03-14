Shop, learn and win during Lincoln’s first thrift store crawl

The secondhand store near 23rd and O streets does more than sell used clothes and housewares.

It supports second chances.

The money Bud’s Thrift Shoppe makes helps fund Bridges to Hope, a nonprofit that provides clothes, furniture and household goods to people just out of prison.

“Usually, when prisoners are released, they have very little money, if anything. Some have no financial support from their families,” said manager Kathy Herr. “If we can provide a bed, a chair, a lamp for them, that will give them some measure of comfort.”

But not all of her customers know where their money goes.

Or that the Cause for Paws thrift store helps animal charities and rescue organizations, Macie’s Place helps people in need, The Daisy helps Fresh Start Home, Transformations funds the Atlas mentoring ministry and BetterWays helps other nonprofits.

Which is why CeCe Robinson, store director of Transformations, helped organize the upcoming Lincoln Thrift Store Crawl — a weeklong event hosted by eight nonprofit thrift shops.