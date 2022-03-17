 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office says some calls to office disrupted

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said some calls to the department's non-emergency phone line may be disrupted because of changes in the county-city phone system.

If you can't get through to the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500, you are asked to call the communication center's non-emergency line at 402-441-6000 and ask to be transferred.

