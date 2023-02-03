The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify who might have abandoned a puppy in a cage near Waverly this week.

On Friday morning, deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the dog, which appeared to be part Husky and part shepherd, was abandoned in a cage on the side of the road.

Wagner said deputies brought the puppy to the office to warm up before taking it to the Capital Humane Society.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the dog on social media. Within minutes, the dog's former owner identified the puppy as Zeus. She said she had given it away recently when she couldn't care for it anymore.

The sheriff's office is investigating. The individual faces a $1,000 citation for littering and a misdemeanor for animal abandonment.

