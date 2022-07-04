Sheriff's Office investigating one-car crash in north Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car crash in north Lincoln on the Fourth of July.
Sgt. Scott Gaston said deputies were responding to the area of 27th Street and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle speeding and failing to obey traffic signals when they located a car that had gone off the road near Salt Creek.
No information was immediately available on any injuries.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
