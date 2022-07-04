 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sheriff's Office investigating one-car crash in north Lincoln

  • 0

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car crash in north Lincoln on the Fourth of July.

Sgt. Scott Gaston said deputies were responding to the area of 27th Street and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle speeding and failing to obey traffic signals when they located a car that had gone off the road near Salt Creek.

No information was immediately available on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Investigation underway after roof collapses into York hotel pool, killing one boy
Parolee accused of assault in Lincoln that left man in need of eye surgery
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robber's Cave now preserved into history

Robber's Cave now preserved into history

History Nebraska gave Lincoln a $40,000 grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News