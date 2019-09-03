A man injured in a Cessna Ultralight aircraft crash Aug. 4 died Monday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Douglas Bornemeier, 65, the sole occupant of the Cessna that landed nose-down in a field north of Pester Airport, just south of Holdrege Street near 112th Street, had been in the ICU since the crash due to other health issues.
He said on Monday they were sent to the hospital on a report that he had died. Bornemeier’s death is not believed to be a direct result of the crash, Duncan said.