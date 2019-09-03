{{featured_button_text}}
PLANE CRASH, 8.4

A small plane crashed on Aug. 4 at Holdrege Road and 112th Street. The pilot has died, although his death is not believed to be a direct result of the crash.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A man injured in a Cessna Ultralight aircraft crash Aug. 4 died Monday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Douglas Bornemeier, 65, the sole occupant of the Cessna that landed nose-down in a field north of Pester Airport, just south of Holdrege Street near 112th Street, had been in the ICU since the crash due to other health issues.

He said on Monday they were sent to the hospital on a report that he had died. Bornemeier’s death is not believed to be a direct result of the crash, Duncan said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
1
0

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments