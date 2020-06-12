You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff on morale: It's tough to go from 'hero to zero in a week'
Sheriff on morale: It's tough to go from 'hero to zero in a week'

National Police Week

Law enforcement officials, including Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Brian Jackson (second from left) and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner (second from right) salute during the playing of taps during a ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week on in 2019 on the east steps of the Justice and Law Enforcement Center. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Recent protests over police brutality and racism have hurt law enforcement morale, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday.

He said he believes his sheriff's deputies and police officers in this community are in the job to make a positive difference.

"When you go from hero to zero in a week, it's really difficult to understand how that happened,” he said.

The protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer have, to some measure, been aimed at all police, rather than separating out police-community issues in each city, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

Spilker

Officer Erin Spilker

“We work so hard to maintain that relationship through our community-based policing model that is not common around the nation, and for how hard we've worked ... it is really hard to have that demonized, that somehow we're evil people when we know we're not,” she said. “That's a hard thing to go through.”

But Spilker said, Lincoln police are still working. Unlike some cities, Lincoln has not seen officers leave the force since protests began, other than normal retirements, she said.

“As a police officer, we've chosen to carry a burden -- that other people may make mistakes and tarnish the badge we wear,” she said. “But we are suited to carry that burden and move on and move forward and work to mend the relationships.”

The anti-police demonstrations could, however, have a negative impact on recruiting future officers and deputies, Wagner said.

“I fear that we will have a difficult time recruiting people to be public servants,” Wagner said. “After all of this, why would they subject themselves to that kind of criticism? I don't know.”

+2 
Terry Wagner

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

