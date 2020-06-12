Sheriff on morale: It's tough to go from 'hero to zero in a week'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent protests over police brutality and racism have hurt law enforcement morale, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday.

He said he believes his sheriff's deputies and police officers in this community are in the job to make a positive difference.

"When you go from hero to zero in a week, it's really difficult to understand how that happened,” he said.

The protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer have, to some measure, been aimed at all police, rather than separating out police-community issues in each city, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

“We work so hard to maintain that relationship through our community-based policing model that is not common around the nation, and for how hard we've worked ... it is really hard to have that demonized, that somehow we're evil people when we know we're not,” she said. “That's a hard thing to go through.”

But Spilker said, Lincoln police are still working. Unlike some cities, Lincoln has not seen officers leave the force since protests began, other than normal retirements, she said.