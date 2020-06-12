Sheriff on morale: It's tough to go from 'hero to zero in a week'

Recent protests over police brutality and racism have hurt law enforcement morale, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday.
He said he believes his sheriff's deputies and police officers in this community are in the job to make a positive difference.
"When you go from hero to zero in a week, it's really difficult to understand how that happened,” he said.
The protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer have, to some measure, been aimed at all police, rather than separating out police-community issues in each city, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.
“We work so hard to maintain that relationship through our community-based policing model that is not common around the nation, and for how hard we've worked ... it is really hard to have that demonized, that somehow we're evil people when we know we're not,” she said. “That's a hard thing to go through.”
But Spilker said, Lincoln police are still working. Unlike some cities, Lincoln has not seen officers leave the force since protests began, other than normal retirements, she said.
“As a police officer, we've chosen to carry a burden -- that other people may make mistakes and tarnish the badge we wear,” she said. “But we are suited to carry that burden and move on and move forward and work to mend the relationships.”
The anti-police demonstrations could, however, have a negative impact on recruiting future officers and deputies, Wagner said.
“I fear that we will have a difficult time recruiting people to be public servants,” Wagner said. “After all of this, why would they subject themselves to that kind of criticism? I don't know.”
Photos, videos: Lincoln protests
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.