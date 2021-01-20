Sheriff 'confident America will rise above all the difficulties'

It's fair to say not all Nebraskans, or Lincolnites, welcomed Inauguration Day with the same enthusiasm or interest.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a Republican who has served in his elected office for 25 years, said: "Well, I mean, it is what it is. He (President Joe Biden) wasn't my preferred candidate."

Wagner said we'll see how it goes.

He said he listened to President Trump's farewell address Tuesday night and watched him board Air Force One on Wednesday morning as he got ready for work. He didn't stop his day to watch Biden sworn in or look into when it would happen.

"It's a normal workday and not at the top of my priority list," he said.

Asked how he feels about America today, Wagner paused for a moment, then said: "I'm confident America will rise above all the difficulties we've had lately and we'll move forward."

He said in 2020, it seemed like every issue was divisive. Even COVID-19, a shared fight, became a fight between those supporting mask wearing and those seeing it as a violation of their civil liberties.

"I hope that every issue that comes up this year isn't so divisive," the sheriff said.

— Lori Pilger

