Sheriff Buford T. Justice battling more than the Bandit to make it to Lincoln

The 65-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. He and Nancy were able to complete the weeklong run in 2018 but drove only part of it the next year.

Hall canceled the event last year because of the coronavirus, the first time the Bandits didn’t run since he started the cruise in 2007.

David Betz has trouble speaking, his wife said, and he can’t drive long distances anymore.

Still, they missed their friends, so they signed up for this year’s event. But they decided the sheriff’s car would stay home in St. Joseph, and Nancy Beltz would drive them in their ’99 Trans-Am.

That was the plan until last week, when they came up with a new one.

In the movie — and its sequels — Sheriff Buford T. Justice never gave up. David Betz can still handle the 140-mile drive from St. Joseph, so he’ll drive his cruiser up for Saturday’s car show at the Railyard and Sunday’s gathering at Hall’s Restore A Muscle Car, and then Nancy will take the wheel of their Trans-Am for the run to Wisconsin.

And Hall will be glad to have the sheriff and his car back, at least for part of the event, and at least for this year.