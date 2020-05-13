You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50Kgrant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50Kgrant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach

Long known for feeding the hungry, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is now renting hotel rooms for the homeless to try to keep them safe during the pandemic.

 Journal Star file photo

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is using a $50,000 grant to book hotel rooms for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the program began at the first of the month, the nonprofit has rented rooms for 18 people, including eight children, said Susanne Blue, executive director.

“They were previously homeless and it is a way to get them safe during the pandemic,” she said. “An opportunity arose out of the crisis.”

'So grateful' — How Matt Talbot found homes, help for dozens

As of May 1, the Lincoln Homeless Coalition had counted 64 unsheltered individuals in Lincoln. The new grant will provide 30 to 60 days of temporary shelter while case managers try to arrange permanent housing.

Blue estimated the funding could cover 25 to 30 rooms for 45 to 50 people, depending on family size.

People served by the program must be referred to Matt Talbot from the Homeless Coalition’s Coordinated Entry List, and each will have a case manager, who will keep in close contact with hotel guests. If necessary, Matt Talbot staff will deliver lunches and dinners Monday through Friday.

New homeless diversion program in Lincoln designed to keep people off the streets

Those needing help should contact Matt Talbot, CEDARS, CenterPointe, People's City Mission, or the Hub for a housing assessment to see if they’re eligible.

The project is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, and in partnership with Lincoln’s Community Response Collaborative coordinated by United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Matt Talbot's expansion: Further proof it's more than a soup kitchen
'A really big deal' — Lutheran Family Services, CenterPointe receive $8 million to help thousands

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News