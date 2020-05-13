Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is using a $50,000 grant to book hotel rooms for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the program began at the first of the month, the nonprofit has rented rooms for 18 people, including eight children, said Susanne Blue, executive director.

“They were previously homeless and it is a way to get them safe during the pandemic,” she said. “An opportunity arose out of the crisis.”

As of May 1, the Lincoln Homeless Coalition had counted 64 unsheltered individuals in Lincoln. The new grant will provide 30 to 60 days of temporary shelter while case managers try to arrange permanent housing.

Blue estimated the funding could cover 25 to 30 rooms for 45 to 50 people, depending on family size.

People served by the program must be referred to Matt Talbot from the Homeless Coalition’s Coordinated Entry List, and each will have a case manager, who will keep in close contact with hotel guests. If necessary, Matt Talbot staff will deliver lunches and dinners Monday through Friday.

Those needing help should contact Matt Talbot, CEDARS, CenterPointe, People's City Mission, or the Hub for a housing assessment to see if they’re eligible.