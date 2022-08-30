'She was quite a force' — Cedars honors Lincoln's first female officer with new community room

Outside the room at Cedars Home for Children that now bears her name, the stories of Hulda Roper — both sobering and lighthearted — filled the air.

The near-encounter with Charles Starkweather. The curious vegetarian meatloaf Roper, a Seventh-day Adventist, would serve on her birthday. The home for children in crisis on the outskirts of Lincoln she helped secure the land for in the 1940s.

"She was quite a force," said her step-grandson Craig Roper.

The stories had a way of bringing together a small group of people — police officers, Cedars staff, family members — gathered in the lower level of the emergency shelter Tuesday morning.

They were there to dedicate a new community room to Roper, which — much like the stories — will also bring together people who live and work at Cedars. The room, part of an addition to the building built during the pandemic, will serve as a meeting space for staff as well as the children who come to Cedars.

"I just think it's fantastic, because this was one of Hulda's projects," said stepson Charlie Roper.

When Hulda Roper became the first female officer in the Lincoln Police Department in 1944, she was tasked with handling domestic cases involving children.

Luckily, she enjoyed the work, but not the red tape. There was no center at the time for kids in crisis to stay and when she advocated for one, Roper was met with resistance.

That was until she met Marie Becker, a member of the Council of Church Women and the Cooperative Club — later the Sertoma Club. Becker knew of the Danners, a family that cared for children seeking refuge but lacked funding and land to open a center.

So, backed by the Cooperative Club, Roper secured property on the outskirts of Lincoln: a former conscientious objectors' camp during World War II, which had a farmhouse and dormitory — and enough room for kids.

Cedars Home for Children still operates out of that location near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard and Roper stayed involved as a longtime board member. She died in 2001, but her name lived on, most notably at an elementary school in west Lincoln.

"That kind of passion, that's not about money, is not about salary, is not about career advancement ... it's about the families and it's about kids," said Cedars President and CEO Jim Blue.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said women joining the force in the 1940s was unheard of. The San Francisco Police Department — where Ewins served for 26 years — didn't hire its first female officer until the 1970s.

"She was, excuse my language, but a badass," Ewins said.

Cedars is the only emergency shelter for youth in Southeast Nebraska, serving thousands of kids each year. LPD often turns to Cedars when children facing law violations need a place to stay, and the two agencies have built a strong relationship over the years, in part because of Roper's work, Blue said.

"When you go back through the old books and journals of this organization, from 1947, they’re talking about their relationship with the Lincoln Police Department," Blue said. "And Hulda was the pinnacle of that and we’re so thrilled to honor her."