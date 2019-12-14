‘She thinks she’s a puppy’ — Confused calf saved by horses, raised by humans

But two days before Thanksgiving, Kevin woke early and headed out to take care of the animals before work.

“The horses were kind of acting weird,” he said. “One was kind of running around, crazy whinnying.”

That was Poncho, their male, tearing around the pasture and running to the barn and back, doing laps and trying to tell him something. Their mare, Sunday, was locked in place, licking something dark and crumpled on the ground.

Kevin shot a short video with his phone and then got closer.

“I just saw the baby calf laying there. I jumped the fence and ran and grabbed the calf and ran to the barn.”

The animal was just 25 pounds, less than half of her full-term weight, and as limp as a dishrag.

She was also wet and cold, so Kevin and their son, Ben, got to work toweling her off. The barn wasn’t warm enough, with the temperature barely above freezing that morning, so they carried the calf to their heated shop.

But Kevin had to go to work, so he called his mother, who lives on the property.

“He’s like: ‘Well, Mom, what are you doing today?’" Toni said. "She stayed in the shop and tried to keep her warm for most of the day.”