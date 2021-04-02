'She scanned it and screamed' — Lincoln woman celebrates 65th birthday with $200K winning lottery ticket

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Too many zeros, I guess.

After taxes, Blankenfeld took home about $142,000. But what do with all that money?

"All I know is I'm going to buy me a new car," she said.

She's thinking about a small SUV — maybe a Buick Encore "because those are pretty cute" — and a new truck for her husband.

The rest? Right into a savings account, she said.

Blankenfeld said the most she's ever won playing scratch-offs is $1,000. She used to play daily, but she started playing about three times a week when the pandemic hit.

The winning ticket was the first of three $200,000 top prizes in the White Ice/Black Ice game to be claimed. The odds of winning it are 1 in 200,000.

Blankenfeld, a security monitor at Lincoln Public Schools, has no plans to retire — "you've got to have something to do."

Her phone's been ringing like crazy, too. No one asking for any money quite yet.

"I'm hearing from people I haven't heard from for a year, just congratulating me," said said. "It was just totally awesome. You've got to play to win."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

