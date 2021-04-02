 Skip to main content
'She scanned it and screamed' — Lincoln woman celebrates 65th birthday with $200K winning lottery ticket
'She scanned it and screamed' — Lincoln woman celebrates 65th birthday with $200K winning lottery ticket

Lottery winner

Patricia Blankenfield with her ceremonial check.

 Nebraska Lottery

How about this for a birthday gift?

Pat Blankenfeld spent Monday much like any other day — playing a few scratch-off tickets at the local convenience store down the street.

After coming up empty all night, Blankenfeld was ready to leave the northwest Lincoln Casey's when she asked for one last ticket.

"I said, 'Give me that bottom one,'" Blankenfeld told the clerk.

She's glad she stuck around.

That ticket netted Blankenfeld $200,000 — the top prize — in the Nebraska Lottery's White Ice/Black Ice scratch-off game on Monday, Blankenfeld's 65th birthday.

"It's usually raining or snowing on my birthday, but this is much better," she said.

When she scanned the ticket at the kiosk at the Casey's at 2500 N.W. 12th St. where she often plays she saw a message she's never seen: "Winner, take to Lottery," as in the Nebraska Lottery office.

"My heart started racing right then," said Blankefeld, who lives near the Lincoln Airport. "I knew it had to be over $1,000."

So she handed it to the clerk at the counter.

"She scanned it and screamed," she said. "'Wait a minute, Pat,' she said. 'I have to write it down.'"

Too many zeros, I guess.

After taxes, Blankenfeld took home about $142,000. But what do with all that money?

"All I know is I'm going to buy me a new car," she said.

She's thinking about a small SUV — maybe a Buick Encore "because those are pretty cute" — and a new truck for her husband.

The rest? Right into a savings account, she said.

Blankenfeld said the most she's ever won playing scratch-offs is $1,000. She used to play daily, but she started playing about three times a week when the pandemic hit.

The winning ticket was the first of three $200,000 top prizes in the White Ice/Black Ice game to be claimed. The odds of winning it are 1 in 200,000.

Blankenfeld, a security monitor at Lincoln Public Schools, has no plans to retire — "you've got to have something to do."

Her phone's been ringing like crazy, too. No one asking for any money quite yet.

"I'm hearing from people I haven't heard from for a year, just congratulating me," said said. "It was just totally awesome. You've got to play to win."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

