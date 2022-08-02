She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

Vlach found a website that would give her quotes for a number of moving companies. All that was required to get an estimate was her phone number.
“It was a very mindless, quick thing when I entered the information,” she said. “I was just curious to see how much it cost.”
What Vlach didn’t know was that one of the companies she’d contacted — the one she ultimately chose — had been given an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau and had a history of scamming its clientele.
She's not alone. In 2021, Lincoln-area customers filed 1,100 complaints with the Better Business Bureau against moving companies.
“It's a very personal and tragic situation for any scam victim for any amount of money,” said Josh Planos, vice president of communications with the Better Business Bureau.
After paying a $1,050 deposit, Vlach stopped hearing from the company. On moving day, the trucks never arrived.
Vlach rented a U-Haul and did it herself, adding expense to an already pricey endeavor.
“I've just been hit this last month, financially, from every direction,” she said. “At the moment, I'm about to be in, like, true credit card debt, and that's really upsetting.”
She tried to cancel the moving service — she even contacted her credit card company — but the money was lost.
Planos, who said 40% of moves come between May and August, warned that moving scams are becoming more common.
Consumers should protect themselves from potential fraud by doing research before hiring a moving company, he said.
He said customers should make sure a moving company has an actual address and a brick-and-mortar facility. In addition, he warned to avoid movers who arrive on moving day in unmarked trucks. They have been known to load the moving trucks and never be seen again.
Planos recommends Googling the company’s name followed by the keyword “scam” to see if other customers have flagged the business as fraudulent. Googling a company can produce fake reviews, something Vlach learned when she tried to research her scammer.
Vlach is just one in a long line of people who have been taken in by moving scams.
Last April, Emily Engelbert and her family moved to Lincoln from Edmond, Oklahoma, but, like Vlach, were forced to move themselves after being scammed.
Engelbert became suspicious their moving company was illegitimate when it couldn't remember the day of the move. Then the price of the move doubled to $4,400 without warning.
After receiving payment, the movers quit responding to her phone calls — until moving day, when they said they were on their way just as Engelbert and her family had finished packing up their U-Haul and were on the road to Lincoln.
She told them, "turn around, we’ve already left."
She lost the money, but the movers weren't given the chance to steal her stuff, she said. After looking deeper into the company, she found customers alleging they never received their belongings.
Englebert said she wouldn't use movers again unless a recommendation came from a reliable source or they were a local company.
“I would do a lot more research than what we did with this place,” she said.
Although the move itself wasn’t long, it took a lot of time to make sure the large Dutch colonial house with a gambrel roof would be level when it arrived. The house now sits on farmland south of Mitchell, Nebraska.
House move in Mitchell took two years to coordinate
1 of 20
The house sits south of Mitchell, Nebraska.
TIM PIEPER
Joan said there aren't many Dutch colonials in that part of Nebraska.
TIM PIEPER
Star House Moving from Grant, Nebraska, coordinated the move.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
Pam thinks no one had lived in the house since the 1970s.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
Nothing had to be taken apart to move the house.
TIM PIEPER
On the move to its new location.
TIM PIEPER
On the road to its new home.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
The house traveled about 2 miles.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
En route to its new property.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
It took a long time to get everything in place for the move.
TIM PIEPER
It was about a 2-mile trip.
TIM PIEPER
Everything had to be level before it was bolted to the foundation.
TIM PIEPER
Getting ready for its new home.
TIM PIEPER
Although the move itself wasn’t long, it took a lot of time to make sure the large Dutch colonial house with a gambrel roof would be level when it arrived. The house now sits on farmland south of Mitchell, Nebraska.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
The home was once used as a haunted house.
TIM PIEPER
Although it hadn't been lived in in years, it had a short life as a haunted house.
TIM PIEPER
The house is being taken down to the studs.
TIM PIEPER, Courtesy photo
On its new foundation.
TIM PIEPER
Joan and Tim Pieper bought the home for $5.
Courtesy photo
The Piepers had some fun with pictures of the house.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said they still are exploring the motive and the possibility that others may have been involved and are asking anyone with information or evidence to contact them.
Mensah L. Gozo, 59, was charged with first-degree child sex assault and child enticement for his alleged role in the seemingly random crime, which began around 10 a.m. Sunday when the girl was reported missing.
Lauren Vlach fell victim to a moving scam as she prepared to move from Nashville, Tennessee, to Lincoln. She tried to cancel the service within 72 hours, but was unable to get in touch with the moving company after sending it a deposit.
Lauren Vlach fell victim to a moving scam as she prepared to move from Nashville, Tennessee, to Lincoln. She tried to cancel the service within 72 hours, but she was unable to get in touch with the moving company after sending it a deposit.