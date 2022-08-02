She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous.

Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably.

As a first-time mover, she wanted to hire help, but with medical bills and student loans to pay off, she had to stay within a tight budget.

Vlach found a website that would give her quotes for a number of moving companies. All that was required to get an estimate was her phone number.

“It was a very mindless, quick thing when I entered the information,” she said. “I was just curious to see how much it cost.”

What Vlach didn’t know was that one of the companies she’d contacted — the one she ultimately chose — had been given an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau and had a history of scamming its clientele.

Vlach would become its latest victim.

She's not alone. In 2021, Lincoln-area customers filed 1,100 complaints with the Better Business Bureau against moving companies.

“It's a very personal and tragic situation for any scam victim for any amount of money,” said Josh Planos, vice president of communications with the Better Business Bureau.

After paying a $1,050 deposit, Vlach stopped hearing from the company. On moving day, the trucks never arrived.

Vlach rented a U-Haul and did it herself, adding expense to an already pricey endeavor.

“I've just been hit this last month, financially, from every direction,” she said. “At the moment, I'm about to be in, like, true credit card debt, and that's really upsetting.”

She tried to cancel the moving service — she even contacted her credit card company — but the money was lost.

Planos, who said 40% of moves come between May and August, warned that moving scams are becoming more common.

Consumers should protect themselves from potential fraud by doing research before hiring a moving company, he said.

He said customers should make sure a moving company has an actual address and a brick-and-mortar facility. In addition, he warned to avoid movers who arrive on moving day in unmarked trucks. They have been known to load the moving trucks and never be seen again.

Planos recommends Googling the company’s name followed by the keyword “scam” to see if other customers have flagged the business as fraudulent. Googling a company can produce fake reviews, something Vlach learned when she tried to research her scammer.

Vlach is just one in a long line of people who have been taken in by moving scams.

Last April, Emily Engelbert and her family moved to Lincoln from Edmond, Oklahoma, but, like Vlach, were forced to move themselves after being scammed.

Engelbert became suspicious their moving company was illegitimate when it couldn't remember the day of the move. Then the price of the move doubled to $4,400 without warning.

After receiving payment, the movers quit responding to her phone calls — until moving day, when they said they were on their way just as Engelbert and her family had finished packing up their U-Haul and were on the road to Lincoln.

She told them, "turn around, we’ve already left."

She lost the money, but the movers weren't given the chance to steal her stuff, she said. After looking deeper into the company, she found customers alleging they never received their belongings.

Englebert said she wouldn't use movers again unless a recommendation came from a reliable source or they were a local company.

“I would do a lot more research than what we did with this place,” she said.