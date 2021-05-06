'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

Nadene Stull ran the annual rummage sale at her senior living center and worshiped at Trinity United Methodist Church.

She crocheted and read and never missed a chance to be with people.

“She was such a social person,” said her daughter-in-law Mary Stull. “Even into her 90s, she was always on some kind of committee or in charge of one.”

Nadene was 94, a widow. She and Walt raised their three sons in Grand Island.

Walt was a conductor for the railroad. Nadene worked as a bookkeeper at the bank.

She was a den mother for her Cub Scout sons, Bill, Bob and Jim. She served in the PTA.

Her boys loved her chicken-fried steak and cowboy baked beans. They fought over her deviled eggs at family gatherings, much to her everlasting delight.

She was an involved mom. A strict one.

Once, Bill and his buddies rented a motel room after prom. They bought a bunch of beer, planned to crash there until morning.

In the middle of the night, they heard a car pull upside their room.

Someone peeked out: Stull, that looks like your mom.