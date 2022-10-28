 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Share you Halloween photos with us, Lincoln

Are you or your kids dressing up for Halloween and hitting the neighbors up for free candy? Are you opting for Trunk-or-Treat this year? Or maybe dressing up and staying in? 

Whatever your plans are, we want to know. Send us a photo (or two) of you and your crew dressed up for the holiday. 

Submit a photo at this link or email it to yourpics@journalstar.com

Photos: Lincoln-area kids dress up for Halloween

See Lincoln-area children (and children at heart) sporting their zaniest Halloween gear. To submit a photo, send it in a Facebook message or email it to yourpics@journalstar.com.

