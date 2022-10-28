Share you Halloween photos with us, Lincoln

Are you or your kids dressing up for Halloween and hitting the neighbors up for free candy? Are you opting for Trunk-or-Treat this year? Or maybe dressing up and staying in?
Whatever your plans are, we want to know. Send us a photo (or two) of you and your crew dressed up for the holiday.
Sisters
Sloan and Elin Bailey, sisters.
Harry Potter, Hedwig
Maverick and Isaic as Harry Potter and Hedwig.
Unicorn
Paisyn is 3 months old and was a unicorn for her first trunk or treat.
Grayson and Norah Flesner
The Office
Annie and Lily dressed as Dwight Schrute and Angela Martin from "The Office."
Shimmer from shimmer & shine
Buzz Lightyear
2-year old (will be 3 in November) in Buzz Lightyear costume.
Richard Simmons
Ayla Lund, 1 year old from Dwight, dressed as Richard Simmons.
Marion and Hazel as Sister Suffragettes
Marion and Hazel as Sister Suffragettes
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Kellyn as an alien and Parker as Minnie
Kellyn as an alien and Parker as Minnie
Spiderman
Tamra Llewellyn and Spiderman greeted by the Good Neighbear on the first night of Boo at the Zoo Thursday.
Butterfly
Alana Krause in a butterfly costume going to the Everett Elementary Halloween event Oct. 19.
Ninja George, Chester Cheeta
Ninja George with Chester Cheeta at Trick or Treat the Trail in Hickman Thursday evening.
