Seward plays host to second annual Flatwater Film Festival this weekend

Sure, there are 49 movies to be shown this weekend at the second annual Flatwater Film Festival in Seward, but the biggest draw might be the venue.

In a perfect world, the festival would have launched in 2020, when the Rivoli Theatre celebrated its 100th anniversary, but the pandemic pushed things back a year.

Built in 1919 and opened a year later, the Rivoli has never closed its doors. The theater has the look of the period, and a rich history both inside and out.

Full-size murals adorn the walls on either side of the auditorium, painted as a Works Progress Administration project in the 1930s.

"You go in there and you can't believe it's been there this long," said Heather Waite, one of the festival's organizers. "It has such a grand feel to it."

The Flatwater Film Festival, now in its second year, gets underway Friday and runs through the weekend with movies of varying length — all with Nebraska ties — playing on two screens at the Rivoli.

The festival's mission is to celebrate Nebraska filmmakers by providing a noncompetitive platform that showcases their work, as well as developing a strong filmmaking community that promotes inspiration and support, and ultimately fosters the next generation of Nebraska filmmakers.

Nebraska Independent Film Projects is sponsoring a pre-festival mixer Friday at 5 p.m. That will set the tone for six short movies, which are scheduled to begin at 6:41 p.m.

The movies will continue on two screens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will run into the early evening. On Sunday, the films start again at 9 a.m. and will run through the noon hour.

