Seward plays host to second annual Flatwater Film Festival this weekend

Sure, there are 49 movies to be shown this weekend at the second annual Flatwater Film Festival in Seward, but the biggest draw might be the venue.
In a perfect world, the festival would have launched in 2020, when the Rivoli Theatre celebrated its 100th anniversary, but the pandemic pushed things back a year.
Built in 1919 and opened a year later, the Rivoli has never closed its doors. The theater has the look of the period, and a rich history both inside and out.
Full-size murals adorn the walls on either side of the auditorium, painted as a Works Progress Administration project in the 1930s.
"You go in there and you can't believe it's been there this long," said Heather Waite, one of the festival's organizers. "It has such a grand feel to it."
The Flatwater Film Festival, now in its second year, gets underway Friday and runs through the weekend with movies of varying length — all with Nebraska ties — playing on two screens at the Rivoli.
The festival's mission is to celebrate Nebraska filmmakers by providing a noncompetitive platform that showcases their work, as well as developing a strong filmmaking community that promotes inspiration and support, and ultimately fosters the next generation of Nebraska filmmakers.
Nebraska Independent Film Projects is sponsoring a pre-festival mixer Friday at 5 p.m. That will set the tone for six short movies, which are scheduled to begin at 6:41 p.m.
The movies will continue on two screens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will run into the early evening. On Sunday, the films start again at 9 a.m. and will run through the noon hour.
For more information,
click here.
16 movies set in Nebraska
Bad Grandpa
Johnny Knoxville and Jackson Nicoll star in "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa." Though the movie wasn't filmed here, Knoxville's character, Irving Zisman, is from Lincoln, and part of the movie is set in the Capital City.
Paramount
Election
Tracy Flick runs for student body president of an Omaha high school in "Election." Reese Witherspoon plays Flick in the film directed by Alexander Payne.
Paramount
About Schmidt
Jack Nicholson plays Warren Schmidt in director Alexander Payne's film "About Schmidt." The character lives in Omaha.
New Line Cinema
Boys Don't Cry
"Boys Don't Cry" is based on the life and death of Brandon Teena, part of which took place in Nebraska. Pictured: Chloe Sevigny (left) and Hilary Swank
Fox Searchlight
Children of the Corn
"Children of the Corn" follows cult of creepy, murderous kids in the fictional Nebraska town of Gatlin.
Courtesy image
Mr. Woodcock
Sean William Scott plays an author who returns to his hometown in Nebraska to receive an award in "Mr. Woodcock." When he gets there, he learns his former teacher, Mr. Woodcock, played by Billy Bob Thornton, is dating his mother, played by Susan Sarandon.
New Line Cinema
Nebraska
Is there any more Nebraska-esque film than "Nebraska"? The film, directed by Alexander Payne, stars Bruce Dern (pictured) and Will Forte. As the name implies, Nebraska serves as the backdrop for the film.
Courtesy photo
Peacock
"Peacock," follows the aftermath of a train accident in rural Peacock, Nebraska. The 2010 film stars Ellen Page (pictured), Cillian Murphy and Susan Sarandon.
Courtesy image
The Indian Runner
Vigo Mortensen (left) stars in "The Indian Runner," a movie set in 1960s Nebraska. Sean Penn (left) wrote the script.
Heaven is for Real
"Heaven is for Real," based on a book of the same name," is the story of a Nebraska boy who has a near-death experience. Pictured: Connor Corum (left) and Greg Kinnear
Sony Pictures
Boys Town
Spencer Tracy (left) plays Father Flanagan and Mickey Rooney plays Whitey Marsh in "Boys Town," which is set in Omaha.
Courtesy image
The Stand
Technically "The Stand" was a TV miniseries, but it's become a classic for Stephen King fans. The large cast included Gary Sinise (pictured), Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, Laura San Giacomo, Ruby Bee and Miguel Ferrer.
Courtesy photo
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
Brando Eaton (left) and Seann William Scott star in "Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach," which was set in Lincoln. Lincoln natives Andy Stock and Rick Stempson wrote the screenplay for the film.
Sony Pictures
Slap Shot 2
"Slap Shot" is a classic film starring Paul Newman. This is not that movie. "Slap Shot 2" follows the same hockey team, which has been moved to Nebraska, but this time the film stars Stephen Baldwin and Gary Busey.
Courtesy image
Night of the Twisters
"Night of the Twisters" is set in the fictional town of
Blainsworth, Nebraska, and is loosely based on the 1980 Grand Island tornadoes. The 1996 made-for-TV movie stars Devon Sawa and John Schneider.
Amazon
The Gallows
"The Gallows" is a horror movie co-directed, co-written and co-produced by Chris Lofing of Beatrice.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or
psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.