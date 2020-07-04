Seward carries on Fourth of July traditions despite cancellation of annual celebration

SEWARD — The Neujahr family travels halfway across the country from California every year to participate in Seward's annual Fourth of July celebration.
But this year, the town's residents and visitors were left to celebrate on their own in America's Fourth of July city, as the usual festivities went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Activities many look forward to all year were canceled, but the Neujahrs were able to replicate at least one of the traditional contests.
"My husband grew up in Seward, and every year since we had our children we go back because it's great to see family and celebrate here," Meg Neujahr said. "We thought, 'Why don't we have our own bubblegum-blowing contest.'"
Fourth of July traditions are just one of many aspects of our lives that have been disrupted by the pandemic, but we should remember how to enjoy the simple things, Ben Neujahr said.
"Bubble-blowing and pie-eating. It's the simple pleasures in life," he said. "It doesn't really get more wholesome than that."
Across the way in town square, another family was playing on the grass in matching red, white and blue outfits.
"We like to be outside with the family, and we went to York last night to watch fireworks," Sam Manning said. "I think our country has a rich history, and it's important to teach our kids that."
Many resorted to doing their own fireworks shows since the city canceled the official display.
Fireworks sales in the town almost doubled from last year, said Cayden Horn, whose family owns the Ka-Boomers stand near the town square. Horn said there had been a steady stream of customers since the stand opened Saturday morning.
"I plan on celebrating later (Saturday) by lighting stuff off," Horn said.
Elsewhere, families and friends were lighting fireworks in their front lawns and socializing in their open garages.
"We usually walk around the square during the festival, but this year the family is celebrating from home," Ashley Lukert said
The family started shooting off fireworks at 11 a.m., and were still celebrating four hours later.
"We are celebrating our independence," Brandon Lukert said.
