Seward carries on Fourth of July traditions despite cancellation of annual celebration

SEWARD — The Neujahr family travels halfway across the country from California every year to participate in Seward's annual Fourth of July celebration.

But this year, the town's residents and visitors were left to celebrate on their own in America's Fourth of July city, as the usual festivities went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Activities many look forward to all year were canceled, but the Neujahrs were able to replicate at least one of the traditional contests.

"My husband grew up in Seward, and every year since we had our children we go back because it's great to see family and celebrate here," Meg Neujahr said. "We thought, 'Why don't we have our own bubblegum-blowing contest.'"

Fourth of July traditions are just one of many aspects of our lives that have been disrupted by the pandemic, but we should remember how to enjoy the simple things, Ben Neujahr said.

"Bubble-blowing and pie-eating. It's the simple pleasures in life," he said. "It doesn't really get more wholesome than that."

Across the way in town square, another family was playing on the grass in matching red, white and blue outfits.