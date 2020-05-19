You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

SEWARD'S GRAND PARADE, 7.04

Seward's color guard marches on July 4, 2019, during Seward's grand parade celebrating the Fourth of July.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Not even the Fourth of July capital of Nebraska could escape this year unscathed.

Seward’s Fourth of July Festival was canceled Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the committee that puts on the event.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, as the event is our community identity and our festival brings in thousands of people,” the release said. “We wish to keep our community and our guests safe and so we felt we had to do what is right and cancel the Seward Fourth of July Celebration 2020.”

Festival planners are working to move some of the celebration online and will have virtual events on July 4, while some of the expected features of this year’s festival are being moved to 2021.

The planning committee encouraged people to follow social media for updates on the upcoming virtual events.

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

Non-COVID patient numbers on the rise at Bryan
Council passes ban on price gouging in Lincoln during emergencies
WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News