Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

Not even the Fourth of July capital of Nebraska could escape this year unscathed.

Seward’s Fourth of July Festival was canceled Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the committee that puts on the event.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, as the event is our community identity and our festival brings in thousands of people,” the release said. “We wish to keep our community and our guests safe and so we felt we had to do what is right and cancel the Seward Fourth of July Celebration 2020.”

Festival planners are working to move some of the celebration online and will have virtual events on July 4, while some of the expected features of this year’s festival are being moved to 2021.

The planning committee encouraged people to follow social media for updates on the upcoming virtual events.

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

