A severe weather threat covered a wide area of Plains states on Tuesday, with a severe thunderstorm watch up for Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska and a tornado watch covering Omaha and the northeastern corner of the state.
At 5:45 p.m., storms rolled northeast of Omaha and extended into north-central Kansas.
Storms that fired up in Burt County at 4:50 p.m. dropped tennis ball-size hail in Craig.
In the Lincoln area, the primary threat is large hail and high winds associated with thunderstorms expected to move northeast out of Kansas.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Nebraska until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/sdSDMcLlNq— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) September 24, 2019