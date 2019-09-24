{{featured_button_text}}

A severe weather threat covered a wide area of Plains states on Tuesday, with a severe thunderstorm watch up for Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska and a tornado watch covering Omaha and the northeastern corner of the state.

At 5:45 p.m., storms rolled northeast of Omaha and extended into north-central Kansas.

Storms that fired up in Burt County at 4:50 p.m. dropped tennis ball-size hail in Craig.

In the Lincoln area, the primary threat is large hail and high winds associated with thunderstorms expected to move northeast out of Kansas.

