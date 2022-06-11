Severe weather threatens parts of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service urged residents in Gage County and elsewhere in Southeast Nebraska to take cover as threats of a tornado, hail and other severe weather enveloped the area Saturday evening.

At 5:25 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Wymore — 12 miles southeast of Beatrice — moving southeast at 20 mph, according to law enforcement.

South of Lincoln, the weather service issued a tornado warning for more than 19,000 residents across an impact area that includes northwestern Gage County, including Beatrice, and parts of Lancaster, Saline and Jefferson Counties. The warning, first issued at 4:30 p.m., expired at 6 p.m Saturday.

A separate tornado warning in Gage County affected about 5,300 residents Saturday, including those in Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston, the weather service said on Twitter.

The service also warned of severe thunderstorms in communities across Southeast Nebraska, including the Omaha metro area, north of Omaha in Washington County and west of the city near Gretna.

A tornado watch remains in effect for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, until 10 p.m. Saturday, the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said. The watch area includes more than a dozen Nebraska counties and parts of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

"Any storms that develop will likely turn severe very quickly," the agency said on Twitter. "Make sure you have a plan in place when severe weather strikes."

Beatrice, Blue Springs and Pickrell are under a flash flood warning until 10:30 pm. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Nebraska City, Syracuse and Louisville until 6:30 p.m.

