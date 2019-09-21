{{featured_button_text}}

Areas north of Lincoln reported quarter- and nickel-sized hail falling from a severe thunderstorm that passed through before 8 p.m.

In Saunders County, there were reports of downed power lines associated with thunderstorms in the Ceresco area and golf ball-size hail near Colon.

As expected, a line of storms developed southwest of Lincoln earlier in the evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch covers much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Other Nebraska counties included in the watch are: Cass, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders and Thayer.

Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall in the 1- to 3-inch range, with locally higher amounts possible, according to the weather service.

