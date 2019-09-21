Areas north of Lincoln reported quarter- and nickel-sized hail falling from a severe thunderstorm that passed through before 8 p.m.
In Saunders County, there were reports of downed power lines associated with thunderstorms in the Ceresco area, ping pong-ball size hail near Cedar Bluffs and golf ball-size hail near Colon.
As expected, a line of storms developed southwest of Lincoln earlier in the evening.
There were reports of nearly 4 inches of rain near Hickman and 2-3 inches of rain in parts of Thayer, Jefferson and Gage counties.