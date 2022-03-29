 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch posted for Tuesday evening

Storms that developed over central Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for areas to the east, including Lincoln.

The watch, which calls for the possibility of hail and high winds, is up through 11 p.m. and includes areas of northeastern, east-central and southeastern Nebraska. Other watches are posted for northern Kansas, northwest Missouri and western Iowa.

In the Lincoln area, the best chance for severe weather is in the early-evening hours. The chance of showers continues into Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather will erode as temperatures drop.

Wednesday's high in Lincoln will hold in the 40s.

