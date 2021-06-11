 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch posted as storms move closer to Lincoln area
Severe thunderstorm watch posted as storms move closer to Lincoln area

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

A line of thunderstorms stretching south from a cluster of storms in northeast Nebraska was approaching the Lincoln area on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service expanded a severe thunderstorm watch to include Lancaster County through 11 a.m. and all of Southeast Nebraska through 3 o'clock.

At 8:30, severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for Butler, Platte and Colfax counties. A trained spotter near Columbus reported damaging winds of 60 mph associated with the storm.

The line of thunderstorms, which stretches as far south as Geneva, was moving east at 35 mph.

