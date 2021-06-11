Severe thunderstorm watch posted as storms move closer to Lincoln area

A line of thunderstorms stretching south from a cluster of storms in northeast Nebraska was approaching the Lincoln area on Friday morning.
The National Weather Service expanded a severe thunderstorm watch to include Lancaster County through 11 a.m. and all of Southeast Nebraska through 3 o'clock.
At 8:30, severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for Butler, Platte and Colfax counties. A trained spotter near Columbus reported damaging winds of 60 mph associated with the storm.
The line of thunderstorms, which stretches as far south as Geneva, was moving east at 35 mph.