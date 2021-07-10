Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln, much of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 10 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service said scattered thunderstorms will move through the region throughout the early evening. A few could be strong to severe, but are not expected to be as strong of widespread as the storms Friday night and early Saturday morning, which left more than 100,000 without power in Omaha for much of the day.
Saturday evening's storms could include quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph.
The other counties included in the watch include: Cass, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson and Sarpy.