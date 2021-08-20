Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln, much of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County, including Lincoln, until 11 p.m. Friday.
The other counties included in the watch are: Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Thurston, Washington and York.
The weather service said storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and pockets of very heavy rain. There is also a small chance for a tornado.
Earlier Friday, thunderstorms dumped heavy rains on parts of central Nebraska and hit the Lincoln area around 8 a.m.
The Lincoln Airport officially recorded 0.15 inches.
Farther west, though, the storm dumped 1.81 inches on Grand Island, 1.5 inches on Kearney, 1.25 inches in Holdrege, 1.24 inches at North Platte and just over an inch in Hastings.
The storms did produce a few thunderstorm and flash flood warnings south and west of North Platte, but they do not appear to have caused any significant damage or flooding issues.
The rains were timely, because the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed drought conditions slowly expanding across the state. As of Thursday, 45% of the state was in some level of drought, up from 37% last week.
Most of Lancaster County, including Lincoln, is considered abnormally dry but not yet in drought.
After a cooler Saturday, with a high only expected to reach 84, the Weather Service forecasts highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday-Tuesday. There are small chances for rain each day, with the best chance coming Sunday night.
