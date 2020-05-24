Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln, much of Southeast Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The watch includes the following counties: Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward and Washington.
Storms are expected to develop near the Kansas-Nebraska border and move northeast through the afternoon and evening. The storms may bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, the weather service said. Additional showers and thunderstorms may occur overnight.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
