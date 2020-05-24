You are the owner of this article.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln, much of Southeast Nebraska
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The watch includes the following counties: Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward and Washington.

Storms are expected to develop near the Kansas-Nebraska border and move northeast through the afternoon and evening. The storms may bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain, the weather service said. Additional showers and thunderstorms may occur overnight.

