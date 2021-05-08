 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including the Lincoln area.

The watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday and includes the following counties: 

*Cass

*Gage

*Jefferson

*Johnson

*Lancaster

*Nemaha

*Otoe

*Pawnee

*Richardson

*Saline

*Seward

The weather service said the main threats are large hail and damaging winds, although there is a small risk of a tornado near the Kansas border. Heavy rain is also expected, with up to 1.5 inches possible in some areas.

Weather logo 2020 storms
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News