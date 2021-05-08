Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including the Lincoln area.
The watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday and includes the following counties:
*Cass
*Gage
*Jefferson
*Johnson
*Lancaster
*Nemaha
*Otoe
*Pawnee
*Richardson
*Saline
*Seward
The weather service said the main threats are large hail and damaging winds, although there is a small risk of a tornado near the Kansas border. Heavy rain is also expected, with up to 1.5 inches possible in some areas.
