The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Other Nebraska counties included in the watch are: Cass, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Thayer.
Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing high rainfall amounts in the 1- to 3-inch range, with locally higher amounts possible, according to the weather service.
Most thunderstorms will be along and south of Interstate 80, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. There is also a slight chance of a tornado in southeast Nebraska, the weather service said.