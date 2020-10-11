 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area

Severe Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday, with winds over 60 mph and large hail possible.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

