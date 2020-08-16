Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lincoln area

At about 6:15 p.m., the weather service said a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter size hail were the main threats.

The weather service earlier in the day said that isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop along a front moving south across northeast Nebraska throughout the afternoon and evening. The storms could become severe with large hail as the primary threat. There also was an isolated tornado threat, the weather service said.