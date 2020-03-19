Severe storms possible this afternoon in Lincoln area before temperatures take a tumble

Thunderstorms that develop Thursday afternoon could bring hail, high winds and even a tornado in the first bout of severe weather this year in the Lincoln area.
The National Weather Service has Lincoln and Omaha, along with areas of southeastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northern Missouri, in an enhanced risk for severe weather. In the Lincoln area, storms could reach severe levels between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The expected storms are associated with a cold front that will sweep through the state on Thursday, bringing wind-swept snow to other parts of Nebraska.
A blizzard warning is up for the Nebraska Panhandle, where forecasters said 6-7 inches of snow could fall along the Interstate 80 corridor. Areas of the Sandhills are included in a winter storm warning, with 3-4 inches of snow likely.
Wherever snow falls, travel will be difficult, with winds of 30-35 mph and gusts to 55 mph quickly causing visibility issues.
You have free articles remaining.
And as temperatures tumble, roads that are wet may quickly freeze, causing further travel issues. In Lincoln, temperatures are expected to drop from a high near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon to 32 by 1 a.m. and 20 by Friday morning.
Snow is possible overnight in Lincoln, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Friday will be sunny and windy in Lincoln, with temperatures holding near the freezing mark. Temperatures rebound to 42 on Saturday, 52 on Sunday and into the 60s next week.