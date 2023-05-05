Lincoln officials are reminding residents to plan around the closure of multiple streets for running events Saturday and Sunday.

Intersections in the path of the race routes will be under Lincoln Police Department control, and drivers are advised to prepare for traffic delays along those routes, especially in the downtown area. Spectators are encouraged to attend and support runners along the routes.

The first race held on Saturday will be the Mayor's Run, a 1-mile youth run that will kick off at 8 a.m. on the south side of the Capitol. Both the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon will start at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday at 14th and Vine streets, ending at Stadium Drive and T Street.

The marathon route takes runners south to 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway, then back downtown before looping to the east, to Holmes Lake Park and back again.

In addition to the street closures along the route, access to Holmes Lake Park will be limited from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on the street closures and the races can be found online.

