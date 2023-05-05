Lincoln officials are reminding residents to plan around the closure of multiple streets for running events Saturday and Sunday.
Intersections in the path of the race routes will be under Lincoln Police Department control, and drivers are advised to prepare for traffic delays along those routes, especially in the downtown area. Spectators are encouraged to attend and support runners along the routes.
The first race held on Saturday will be the Mayor's Run, a 1-mile youth run that will kick off at 8 a.m. on the south side of the Capitol. Both the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon will start at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday at 14th and Vine streets, ending at Stadium Drive and T Street.
The marathon route takes runners south to 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway, then back downtown before looping to the east, to Holmes Lake Park and back again.
In addition to the street closures along the route, access to Holmes Lake Park will be limited from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
More information on the street
closures and the races can be found online.
Here are a few tips to prevent blisters while running according to experts. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
PhotoFiles: Sights and sounds from the Lincoln Marathon through the years
Lincoln Marathon, 1992
Nancy Stanley is the women’s winner of the Lincoln Marathon in 2:45.19 on May 3, 1992.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 1999
Runners take off at the start of the Lincoln Marathon at 14th and Vine streets in 1999.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2002
Joe Dan Metcalf, of Norfolk, won the marathon in 2002 with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 36 seconds. Saturday the marathon begins at 6:55 a.m. start time for Wheelchair and Rucksack race; 7 a.m. start for Marathon and Half Marathon, Cook Pavilion, 14th & Vine streets.
Journal Star file photo.
Lincoln Marathon, 2007
Leonard Vavra is pushed across the finish line of the 30th annual Lincoln Marathon by Susie Smisek to mark his 99th marathon on May 6, 2007. In 2004, Vavra lost a leg to complications from knee-replacement surgery.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2008
"The Waiter" hands out water at an aid station on South 48th Street, assuring the runners, "No tips please, it's just water," during the first leg of the Lincoln Marathon on May 11, 2008.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2008
Runners wait for the start of the 2008 Lincoln Marathon.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2010
Runners approach the finish line inside Memorial Stadium at the 33rd annual Lincoln Marathon on May 2, 2010.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2010
Thomas Clark, of Pipestone, Minnesota, sported a red, white and blue mohawk for the half marathon at the 33rd annual Lincoln Marathon on May 2, 2010.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Lincoln Marathon participants work their way past the Capitol during the early stages of the race on May 1, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Kelly Seacrest cheers for her friend Mark Hoefler as he passes her on 16th Street during the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Dressed as The Flash, Kyle Hanson, of Bennington, crosses the finish line of the half marathon in Memorial Stadium on May 1, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Max Renn, 9, of Lincoln, blows bubbles toward participants as they head north on South 20th Street near Otoe Street at the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Participants of the 34th Lincoln Marathon wait in the loop to the east of Memorial Stadium prior to the start of the race. 10,000 runners raced that year.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Brian Harrifeld, dressed as Elvis, cheers on runners at the intersection of 14th Street and Salt Creek Roadway, which was just past the halfway point for the full marathon runners.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Runners grab jelly beans on the go at mile marker 9 during the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Runners participating in the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon run on 16th Street past the state Capitol on May 1, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
A four-legged spectator watches runners as they pass along Sheridan Boulevard during the Lincoln Marathon on May 10, 2009.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Lincoln Marathon runners run north on 10th Street in 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
"I've got water, water here!" exclaims Alex Hesser, 5, of Lincoln, as he attempts to get the attention of runners passing along the 2200 block of Sheridan Boulevard at the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2011
Lincoln Marathon participants make their way south on 16th Street as they head toward South Street during the 34th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2012
Mary Sand holds up a carton of ice cream on a stick to poke fun at her friend running the Lincoln Marathon along Sheridan Boulevard on May 16, 2012.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2012
Brothers Scott (left) and Danny Jenkins play drums and cowbell respectively along the marathon route on Sheridan Boulevard on May 6, 2012.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2012
Lincoln Pius X students (from left) Anna Printz, Sarah Moser, Hannah Schafers and Emily Arrigo cheer on runners along South 20th Street on May 6, 2012, during the 35th Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2012
Runners take off at the start of the Lincoln Marathon on May 6, 2012, at 14th and Vine streets.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2013
Command Sgt. Major Eli Valenzuela shows support to a fellow runner during the 36th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 5, 2013.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2013
Supporters wield signs of support near 9th and O streets during the 36th annual Lincoln Marathon in 2013.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2013
Runners pass blooming trees on 9th Street toward Memorial Stadium during the 36th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 5, 2013.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Josie Ryan (center) and Zoe Ryan (right) are bundled up against the early morning chill on Sheridan Boulevard as they wait with Kasey Mallow (left) for family members to run by on May 4, 2014, during the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Ruth Thompson (left) of the Luau Ukulele Band entertains runners with a rendition of "Downtown" on Sheridan Boulevard on May 4, 2014, during the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Runner Gina Olsen jogs past a pile of discarded water and Gatorade cups along the curb on Sheridan Boulevard on May 4, 2014, during the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Dan Cooney (left) and Chris Bartlett offer up a high-fives to a participant as they cheer on the runners along 10th Street near South Street on May 4, 2014, during the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Runners warm up before the start of the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 4, 2014.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2014
Runners and walkers participate in the 37th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 4, 2014.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2015
Melanie Miller dishes pasta onto her daughter Ashley Miller's (right) plate during the Lincoln Marathon's Pastathon on Saturday at the Nebraska Champions Club.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2015
Libby Moderow waits for runners on 16th Street during the Lincoln Marathon on May 3, 2015.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2015
Chris Graves (center right), of Norfolk, carries an American flag during the 38th annual Lincoln Marathon on May 3, 2015, along Nebraska 2.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2015
Course monitor, Chris Johnson, who is known as "Mr. Sister," high-fives and cheers on runners during the 38th Lincoln Marathon on May 3, 2015 at Nebraska 2 and 27th Street.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2016
Barb Schmit (left) and her daughter Katherine play trumpets to encourage runners of the Lincoln Marathon at Holmes Lake in 2016.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2016
Vincent Costanzo (6310) runs down 20th Street during the Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2016.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2016
Libby Ferguson holds a sign as marathoners run down 20th Street during the Lincoln Marathon on May 1, 2016.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2017
A group of runners passes mile marker 14 during the Lincoln Marathon at Antelope Valley Creek near Q street on May 7, 2017.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Lincoln Marathon, 2019
Terry Bentley (right) and his wife, Pam. wait at South 48th Street north of Union College for their grandchild, who was running during the 42nd running of the Lincoln Marathon on May 5, 2019.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Marathon, 2019
Nic Moore (right) of Lincoln, dressed as Spider-Man, gives out high-fives to runners at the intersection of 20th and Van Dorn streets on May 5, 2019, during the 42nd running of the Lincoln Marathon.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
