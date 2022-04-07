Several street projects scheduled to begin Monday in Lincoln

As another sign that spring is upon us, several city street projects are scheduled to begin on Monday.

A portion of South 14th Street is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. and not reopen until late October.

The stretch — from A to South streets — and another on Mulberry Street from South 14th to South 15th streets is a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project.

This project includes mill and overlay of existing surfaces and base repairs where required, pavement markings, upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and priority sidewalk repairs.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

These projects are also expected to begin on Monday:

* Holdrege Street between North 96th and North 112th streets will be closed for a Lincoln Water Systems water main expansion project. The recommended detour is North 84th Street to O Street to North 148th Street. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October.

* West A Street between Southwest 24th and Southwest 27th streets will close each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility relocation work. The work is scheduled to be done by April 16. The recommended detour is Coddington Avenue to West Van Dorn to Southwest 40th Street to West A Street. StarTran bus stops at Northwest Eighth and West A streets, and Folsom Street between West A and West B streets will be closed.

