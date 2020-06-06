You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Several Lincoln street closures begin Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Several Lincoln street closures begin Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Sections of Sun Valley Boulevard, Arbor Road and South Street will close at 8 a.m. Monday for various repairs, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

South Street will be closed between 56th and 58th streets for water main replacement and resurfacing. It is expected to reopen July 10. 

Arbor Road will be closed between 56th and 70th streets to allow for resurfacing and is expected to reopen July 31. The street will be closed in sections to allow access to businesses. 

Sun Valley Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between 10th Street and Saunders Avenue for repairs on the bridge over Oak Creek. Traffic will be detoured to Military Road and Antelope Valley Parkway, and construction is expected to be completed by July 19.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News