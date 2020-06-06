Several Lincoln street closures begin Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sections of Sun Valley Boulevard, Arbor Road and South Street will close at 8 a.m. Monday for various repairs, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

South Street will be closed between 56th and 58th streets for water main replacement and resurfacing. It is expected to reopen July 10.

Arbor Road will be closed between 56th and 70th streets to allow for resurfacing and is expected to reopen July 31. The street will be closed in sections to allow access to businesses.

Sun Valley Boulevard will be closed to northbound traffic between 10th Street and Saunders Avenue for repairs on the bridge over Oak Creek. Traffic will be detoured to Military Road and Antelope Valley Parkway, and construction is expected to be completed by July 19.

