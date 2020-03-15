Several Lincoln road closures set for Monday

Several Lincoln street closures are set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday:
* The intersection of 27th Street and Van Dorn Street will be closed through March 30, detouring traffic from Nebraska 2 to 33rd Street, Sheridan Boulevard and then back to South 27th Street. The project involves replacing manhole covers and underground pipes.
* South 40th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Gertie Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree removal through Wednesday.
* The intersection of 70th Street and A Street will undergo lane closures until Aug. 7 for the construction of a northbound right-turn lane on A Street. The project will also include new traffic signals, a new storm drain, tree removal, sidewalk replacement, and the rebuilding of curb ramps to meet ADA standards.