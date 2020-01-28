Serving Seniors: Barnabas Community volunteers find meaning by giving back

Petersen keeps track of the 50 or so monthly volunteers, many of them retired, via a computer program and also retrieves volunteer inquiries from Barnabas’ website. Petersen started with a card system, but the computer program allows her to put in her regulars and then see how many slots she has left to fill. Volunteers come weekly to sort clothes and donated items, check out guests, restock the store and serve food. Reminders go out via email from the comfort of her apartment at Legacy Estates.

The “volunteer job” can run up to 15 hours a week, depending on if everyone shows up. Petersen fills in if she expects a shortage.

“I always knew I wanted to volunteer after I retired, but I didn’t know where,” Petersen said. “I feel like as a Christian, it’s my No. 1 thing that not only I want to do but I need to do.”

Royce Booe, 72, is a former “guest” of Barnabas Community who offered his assistance the day it opened 11 years ago. “I came the next Saturday, and I’ve been here ever since.”