Serving Seniors: Barnabas Community volunteers find meaning by giving back

Gary King, Carol Petersen and Royce Booe may not know it, but volunteering has more benefits than that good feeling they get when they help others.
It can prevent senior isolation and reduce symptoms of depression, according to a LeisureCare.com blog. It also keeps seniors active for longer and may help prevent dementia.
Ranging in age from 69 to 77, the trio each has a connection with Barnabas Community, founded in the fall of 2008 by Messiah Lutheran as an outreach to the Belmont Neighborhood. The nonprofit offers a free store with clothing, books, toys and household goods, provides two meals a week, hosts a weekly worship service and serves as a Food Net distribution site.
Gary King cooks up breakfast for a crowd of about 60 that lines up at the door every Saturday morning at 931 Saunders Ave. near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway. He also makes weekly stops to pick up food at local grocery stores for the Sunday afternoon Food Net distribution for those in need.
King’s cooking contributions began about two years ago when he learned that on Saturdays primarily cookies and coffee were the main fare at Barnabas Community.
“I decided to start making eggs,” said the 69-year-old who had volunteered in other capacities prior to that.
King is also on hand for the Thursday evening meal and heads up Thanksgiving meal preparations. Executive Director Dwight Thiemann said King has a big heart and is always looking out for the best interest of each individual.
“He’s a very passionate volunteer and incredibly committed,” Thiemann said.
“I’ve become really good friends with a lot of these homeless people,” King said.
He believes strongly that, “If you want to receive, you’ve got to give back. ... You get everything you want in life if you give others what they want.”
King sees himself as one of many cogs in the wheel.
“So I’m nobody special. I just enjoy doing it.”
Carol Petersen, 77, started as a volunteer helping in the store at Barnabas Community. In 2010, she was invited into leadership. After a ministry fair at Messiah, she felt called to offer to be the volunteer coordinator. That freed up the previous executive director from the time consuming job of sending out emails asking for help each week. Petersen also coordinated donations but has trained someone else to take that over.
“She brings organization and backroom stability,” said Thiemann, who serves in a part-time role. He realizes how big Petersen’s job has gotten over the years. “She does a lot more than schedule volunteers.”
Petersen also performs initial screenings of individuals seeking to work off community service hours and coordinates with groups that want to use the center during hours it is not typically open.
Petersen keeps track of the 50 or so monthly volunteers, many of them retired, via a computer program and also retrieves volunteer inquiries from Barnabas’ website. Petersen started with a card system, but the computer program allows her to put in her regulars and then see how many slots she has left to fill. Volunteers come weekly to sort clothes and donated items, check out guests, restock the store and serve food. Reminders go out via email from the comfort of her apartment at Legacy Estates.
The “volunteer job” can run up to 15 hours a week, depending on if everyone shows up. Petersen fills in if she expects a shortage.
“I always knew I wanted to volunteer after I retired, but I didn’t know where,” Petersen said. “I feel like as a Christian, it’s my No. 1 thing that not only I want to do but I need to do.”
Royce Booe, 72, is a former “guest” of Barnabas Community who offered his assistance the day it opened 11 years ago. “I came the next Saturday, and I’ve been here ever since.”
He used to spend three days a week keeping statistics on the number of items going in and out of the store. Guests can select up to 15 items (20 for first-timers). With automation, Booe said his workload decreased. Now he is down to one day a week, sorting items in the store’s backroom and hanging up shirts from his perch on a stool marked with his name.
Thiemann said that he can count on Booe to show new volunteers the ropes.
Booe drives across town to volunteer because he wants to, and it gets him out of his apartment, he said.
“And I enjoy coming to see the people and giving ‘em a little grief sometimes.”
“Royce brings an incredible sense of humor, sometimes dry,” Thiemann said. "His biggest concerns are seniors, because he knows the hardships they face.”
Booe also has another reason for volunteering at Barnabas Community.
“I’ve been afforded a lot of opportunities and gifts in my life, and I think it’s time to give back.”