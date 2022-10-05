 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Service planned at Pinnacle Bank Arena to honor longtime manager

Eric Church performs on Jan. 7, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena with backup singer Joanna Cotten.

A celebration of the life of Tom Lorenz will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 14.

Lorenz, who managed Pershing Center and the arena for 26 years, died Saturday. He was 65.

Tom Lorenz

Pinnacle Bank Arena manager Tom Lorenz

The community is invited to the service, which will begin at 2 p.m., with a special dress code requested by the celebration organizers.

“Tom enjoyed supporting his teams near and dear to his heart – the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, University of Nebraska and his alma mater Iowa State,” arena staff wrote in the event announcement. “While we are grieving Tom, we know the last thing he would want is for us to dress in black. We invite you to wear your favorite sports team gear as a celebration of life for Tom.”

Memorials can be directed to the Trinity Hope Haitian Feeding Program or Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry.

Cards for the family can be directed to Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508.

