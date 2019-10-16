{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were left with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday night east of Lincoln on Nebraska 2.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Jonathan Merboth, 39, of Lincoln, was heading west near 120th Street when he crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Deborah Hestermann, 45, of Adams.

Both were taken by ambulance to Bryan West.

Wagner said investigators were working to determine what caused Merboth to cross the median. He hasn’t yet been cited.

