Monday's high of 92 degrees in Lincoln fell just short of the record for the date, which was 94.
That was pretty much the story of September: hot, but just short of a record.
The average temperature last month was 73.7 degrees, which was the third-warmest September in Lincoln's recorded history, exceeded only by 1897 and 1931. In a normal year, the average temperature for September is 66.
Monday was the 10th 90-degree day of the month, which was more than double the average of four 90-degree days and the most since 2005.
Overall, 27 of the 30 days in September saw above-average temperatures, including 22 days of 80 or above.
There were 3.4 inches of rain for the month, slightly above the average of just more than 3 inches. Nearly all of that rain fell in the last 10 days.
You have free articles remaining.
The September heat came after a summer that was about as average as it can get temperature-wise. June and July were both above average, by 0.5 and 0.7 degrees, respectively, while August was below average by 0.6 degrees.
And for the first time since 1996, it appears we'll go an entire year without reaching 100 degrees.
Lincoln's peak temperature was 99 degrees on June 29, July 17 and July 19.
After its brief return Monday, the summer heat disappeared with a cold front that brought rain and much cooler temperatures. Tuesday's high temperature of 77 degrees occurred at about 2 a.m.
The front also brought heavy rain, with 2.13 inches of rain falling at the Lincoln Airport through 6 p.m. The rainfall total broke the record of 1.65 inches for Oct. 1.
Wednesday's high is only expected to be 62, with highs in the low 60s forecast through Friday and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.