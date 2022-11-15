 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Separation of grass and leaves in Lancaster County ends Dec. 1

Beginning Dec. 1, Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will no longer be required to separate grass and leaves from their household trash.

The Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 through Nov. 30 of each year. During those months, the grass and leaves are diverted to the city’s compost facility, and local waste haulers charge a separate fee for the yard waste collection.

Residents can place their grass and leaves with their household trash from Dec. 1 through March 31. Additional fees may be charged for their regular waste collection based on the volume and weight of the leaves and grass collected. During the winter months, residents are encouraged to use paper lawn bags for collecting and discarding leaves to avoid having them freeze to the bottom of plastic waste bins.

For more information on how to compost at home visit lincoln.ne.gov/compost. More information is also available from the recycling hotline at 402-441-8215.

