Seniors serving peers while learning valuable skills through National Able Network

Sanchez has been with the Senior Community Service Employment Program for three years. Gaining computer skills has been a big plus. Sanchez now knows how to use email, a printer and download items to a thumb drive so she can transfer information to other devices. Her knowledge of senior resources has grown as well, and she said the Senior Community Service Employment Program has been good for her self-esteem.

Sanchez has experience doing crafts with the youth at her church and enjoys helping plan a monthly craft and decorating class at the center for special holidays and events. For her craft projects she focuses on pieces that can sit on a windowsill or table for a conversation piece. Sometimes the projects stay at the center on display, and other times clients take them home.

“I love that she finds stuff in our closets and puts things together,” Howe said.

For fall Sanchez created a Wish & Hope Tree that the Center’s visitors can contribute to by writing on individual leaves and posting them on a dedicated wall.

Sanchez also supplies weekly coloring projects with individual folders for those interested and makes sure there is always a puzzle going. “You’d be amazed at the creativity these people have inside,” she said.