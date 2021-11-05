Seniors serving peers while learning valuable skills through National Able Network

When clients walk into the downtown Lincoln Aging Partners Senior Center three of their peers are ready to greet them.
Leta Pickerill, 64, and Blanche Sanchez, 66, are trainees with the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a United States Department of Labor program that is allowing 50,000 seniors to serve in their own communities and get paid. Both ladies were connected with Aging Partners through National Able Network.
National Able Network is one of 17 national grantees administering the Senior Community Service Employment Program and oversees 2,200 participants, primarily in the Midwest.
“The goal is to create lifelong skills,” said Kristen Cullotta, vice president of marketing for National Able Network. The nonprofit has been serving low-income seniors 55 and older for more than 40 years by providing employment, counseling, training and placement services for disadvantaged job seekers.
“It’s especially important for seniors who may not have transferable skills or be ready to retire to find employment,” Cullotta said. “So many seniors want to contribute to the community they live in.”
Community nonprofits and government entities like libraries, food pantries and senior centers are examples of organizations Senior Community Service Employment Program participants are matched with.
Each participant in the program is assigned a career coach who helps them put together a career plan with goals and a timeline, Cullotta said. Resume assistance, job application tips and a digital literacy program are also available to participants as they work toward transitioning into the workplace with their newly gained skills.
Two additional National Able Network participants work at the Belmont Senior Center and the Downtown Senior Center main information desk.
“We are fortunate to have them,” said Jenny Turechek, who is the senior center and kitchen supervisor of Aging Partners.
Denise Howe, Downtown Aging Partners Senior Center manager, said she can depend on the women to keep things running smoothly if she’s not in the office.
“If I’m sick or take a vacation day they can hold down the fort with administrative oversight,” she said.
Pickerill and Sanchez are employed five days a week and receive on-the-job training from Howe and a stipend covered by federal grants.
The pair help open and close the center, keep Howe informed of client needs, serve lunch and coffee, help with check-in and meal reservations and planning activities. They each got their food handlers permit and have received computer training to perform their jobs successfully.
Sanchez has been with the Senior Community Service Employment Program for three years. Gaining computer skills has been a big plus. Sanchez now knows how to use email, a printer and download items to a thumb drive so she can transfer information to other devices. Her knowledge of senior resources has grown as well, and she said the Senior Community Service Employment Program has been good for her self-esteem.
Sanchez has experience doing crafts with the youth at her church and enjoys helping plan a monthly craft and decorating class at the center for special holidays and events. For her craft projects she focuses on pieces that can sit on a windowsill or table for a conversation piece. Sometimes the projects stay at the center on display, and other times clients take them home.
“I love that she finds stuff in our closets and puts things together,” Howe said.
For fall Sanchez created a Wish & Hope Tree that the Center’s visitors can contribute to by writing on individual leaves and posting them on a dedicated wall.
Sanchez also supplies weekly coloring projects with individual folders for those interested and makes sure there is always a puzzle going. “You’d be amazed at the creativity these people have inside,” she said.
Sanchez also recently started a weekly exercise class called Heart and Sole.
“We all kind of just work together as a team,” she said.
Pickerill backs up former National Able Network participant and regular volunteer Tami Walden at the check-in desk, serves coffee and meals and helps out where she is needed. A caregiver for different family members most of her life, Pickerill lacked job experience and computer exposure.
She started by practicing typing on a computer and went on to learn basic computer skills from Howe.
Program participants remain in the training program for up to four years and transition out when they secure a job.
“We try to transition people when they’re ready,” Cullotta said.
After nearly four years in the program, Pickerill is getting close to that point. She has begun a job search and recently submitted her first online application.
“I’d like a receptionist job somewhere,” she said. “That’s my main goal, to get computer skills for a job like that.”