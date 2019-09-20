{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Open faced Reuben, fries, pickled spears and strawberries.

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, pea salad, bread pudding and pineapple.

Wednesday -- Roasted chicken, red potatoes, relish sticks with dip and whole wheat roll.

Thursday -- Pulled pork, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, pickle, cookie and watermelon. 

Friday -- Seafood chowder, oyster crackers, asparagus and cranberry apple salad.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, veggie salad and banana.

Tuesday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, cereal, granola, V8 juice and fruit plate.

Wednesday -- Chef salad, crackers and Mandarin orange.

Thursday -- Rueben salad, green beans, tropical fruit mix and cherry delight.

Friday -- Cheeseburger, mac and cheese, three-bean salad, blue berries and cranberries.

