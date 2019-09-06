Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Catfish, Cajun vegetables, hush puppies, fresh fruit and Snickers salad.
Tuesday -- Cheesy ham and potatoes, beets, cinnamon raisin bread and banana.
Wednesday -- Hot turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus and orange.
Thursday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetable, dinner roll and mango.
Friday -- Chili, crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll and peaches.
Lite choice
Monday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango.
Tuesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and plum.
Wednesday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black-eyed pea salad, roll and strawberry apple sauce.
Thursday -- Beef patty, bun, potato salad and apple.
Friday -- Sausage breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and Mandarin orange.