Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Salisbury steak, gravy, roasted potatoes, peas, bread and fruit.
Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruit gelatin. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Wednesday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, Mandarin orange and banana flip.
Thursday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sautéed veggie mix and pears.
Lite choice
Monday -- Half roasted beef sandwich, broccoli cheddar soup and pineapple.
Tuesday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Chicken tortilla soups, chips, coleslaw and grapes.
Thursday -- Chicken strips with dip, potato chips, broccoli salad, cookie and orange.
Friday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with dip and peaches.