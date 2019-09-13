{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Salisbury steak, gravy, roasted potatoes, peas, bread and fruit.

Tuesday -- Italian sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and fruit gelatin. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Wednesday -- Chicken stir-fry, rice, egg roll, Mandarin orange and banana flip.

Thursday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sautéed veggie mix and pears.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Half roasted beef sandwich, broccoli cheddar soup and pineapple.

Tuesday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Chicken tortilla soups, chips, coleslaw and grapes.

Thursday -- Chicken strips with dip, potato chips, broccoli salad, cookie and orange.

Friday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with dip and peaches.

