Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday -- Vegetable bisque, half club sandwich, cake and grape fruit sections.
Wednesday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, roll and fruit.
Thursday -- Shepard’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.
Friday -- Waffles, turkey breakfast sausage, hard-boiled egg, Potatoes O’Brien and grape salad.
Lite choice
Tuesday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie treat and pears.
Wednesday -- Vegetable beef soup, cheese stick, crackers and apple.
Thursday -- Italian cold cut, corn chips, relish sticks with dip and peaches.
Friday -- Taco salad, chips and banana.