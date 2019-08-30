{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday -- Vegetable bisque, half club sandwich, cake and grape fruit sections.

Wednesday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, roll and fruit.

Thursday -- Shepard’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.

Friday -- Waffles, turkey breakfast sausage, hard-boiled egg, Potatoes O’Brien and grape salad.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Wednesday -- Vegetable beef soup, cheese stick, crackers and apple.

Thursday -- Italian cold cut, corn chips, relish sticks with dip and peaches.

Friday -- Taco salad, chips and banana.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments